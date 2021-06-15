Thirty years ago, Janine Irons and Gary Crosby co-founded Tomorrow’s Warriors to offer free training and support to young musicians who want to break into jazz. Fresh from winning the Inspiration honour at this year’s MPG Awards, Music Week finds out how they’ve diversified the genre in their own way...

WORDS: Anna Fielding

PHOTOS: Chris Lopez

The difference between us and other organisations,” says Gary Crosby, looking at his partner, “is that they don’t have Janine Irons.”

Irons, sitting next ...