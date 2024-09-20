Over the last two decades, Transgressive Records has evolved from DIY beginnings into a label, publisher and management operation that is a powerhouse of the UK independent sector. As the business celebrates its 20th anniversary, Music Week meets co-founders Toby L and Tim Dellow and third partner Lilas Bourboulon to discuss industry politics, growing older and wiser and why their fierce commitment to nurturing unique talent will never waver…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

PHOTOS: CHLOÉ AZODANLOO

If there is a story ...