From 1992 to 2011, Porcupine Tree distinguished themselves as one of the most revered rock groups of their time. And then they went on hiatus. This June, however, the cult stars return with Closure/Continuation, their first new studio album in 13 years. Music Week meets the band, Pro Music Management’s Peter Rudge and Music For Nations label head Julie Weir, to get the full story of a big comeback made in total secret, and how the group are finding ...