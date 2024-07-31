UK indie So Recordings builds 'global network' for chart stars

Silva Screen Label Group MD Adam Greenup has spoken about the evolution of So Recordings and its strong results with new and established acts.

The label has become home to bands and artists including Placebo, Enter Shikari, Seasick Steve, Hamish Hawk and Public Service Broadcasting, who have just signed to the indie.

Previously on PIAS, Public Service Broadcasting peaked at No.2 with 2021’s Bright Magic album (24,458 sales to date – Official Charts Company).

“Our ambition for Public Service Broadcasting is to find the fans that maybe have been a bit dormant, reactivate those, find a load of new fans and get the band a No.1 album,” said Greenup.

The group achieved a Top 30 result last year with This New Noise, a live recording of their 2022 BBC Proms show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“That was a moment that we want to build on,” said Greenup. “They’re doing something unique, the Proms crystallised their potential and reach.”

The label is now targeting global markets for PSB including South America, North America, Japan and India. They will also benefit from the services of the sync team within the wider Silva Screen operation, which specialises in soundtracks.

So Recordings achieved its first No.1 album last year with Enter Shikari. The UK rock act also earned their first chart-topper with A Kiss For The Whole World (25,422 sales to date), the group’s second studio album on the label.

“We absolutely love working with the band,” said Greenup. “They’re hard-working, they never stop. They’re doing the biggest live shows they’ve ever done, and internationally it’s building again. Enter Shikari are a very important band that are evolving, and we’re trying to keep pace with them.”

Greenup confirmed that the label is set to partner with Enter Shikari on their next album.

“We have found our groove in the balance between developing brand new artists and working with the more established artists,” said Greenup. “The case in point would be Placebo and then Enter Shikari achieving their highest ever chart positions on So Recordings, versus the six or seven albums they put out previously on majors and with the major independents.”

So Recordings has become a magnet for established acts because of its favourable terms and its global focus, according to Greenup.

“I think it’s relationships, word of mouth and our proof of concept,” he told Music Week. “We sign bands for the world knowing that we’re going to really lean in everywhere. To be able to do that, we have a network of independent distribution.”

The label works with international distribution partners including Republic Of Music in the UK, PIAS in the Benelux region, Rough Trade in Germany and Believe in South America.

“It’s about making it feel global but it’s done locally,” said Greenup. “It’s a very independent approach that leans heavily on local expertise.”

Deals are often done on a JV basis, and the label does not require options on future albums.

Breaking and developing a brand new artist and getting them in the Top 40 is a huge achievement, especially in that world of indie rock Adam Greenup

The company is also forming alliances within the indie sector, including an alignment with boutique indie label Fierce Panda. The first release was Ash’s Top 20 LP Race The Night.

“We’re doing deals with smaller labels and trying to build that indie community through partnerships, so that they can draw on our infrastructure,” explained Greenup.

In terms of new talent, So Recordings cracked the albums Top 40 this year with UK punk duo Big Special’s debut, Postindustrial Hometown Blues.

“Breaking and developing a brand new artist and getting them in the Top 40 is a huge achievement, especially in that world of indie rock,” said Greenup. “For developing new artists in the indie rock space, So Recordings is probably now one of the biggest independents.”

The label is building new acts including Opus Kink, Deadletter and The Joy Hotel.

While acknowledging that So Recordings is known for rock and indie bands, the label boss stressed that it is broadening its roster.

“We have an artist called Emily Burns, who is straight-out pop,” he said. “We definitely don’t want to be pigeonholed into one genre.”

A low staff turnover since launch in 2010 has helped the team navigate an evolving industry.

“The fast-changing landscape requires that everybody has to lean in and do more,” said Greenup, who joined the label group 15 years ago. “Everybody has to multitask, everybody has to be skilled at doing lots of different things.”

Describing their streaming income as “solid”, Greenup said the team had worked hard to build relationships with editorial teams at DSPs.

Working with Townsend and Music Glue on D2C strategies, the company is also maximising physical sales opportunities for artists.

“We love physical music,” said Greenup. “Probably 80-90% of our week one sale will be physical. We sell a lot of vinyl – more than ever.”

Despite the challenges for an independent, Greenup said that So Recordings is in a strong financial position as part of Silva Screen, which was founded by CEO Reynold D’Silva and will mark its 40th anniversary in 2026.

“It’s remained 100% independent, despite having offers along the way,” said Greenup. “It has that spirit of independence, and there aren’t many left like that.”

PHOTO: Alex Lake