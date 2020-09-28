Your site will load in 16 seconds
UK live business targets April comeback amid tightened Covid-19 rules

by James Hanley
Monday, Sep 28th 2020 at 10:03AM

The UK’s live music industry is targeting a return to full capacity shows next spring in response to the government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Concert Promoters Association vice-chair Stuart Galbraith believes the business will not be able to make its comeback until April at the earliest in the wake of the tightened measures announced by the Prime Minister, which are expected to stay in force for up to six months.

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Galbraith told Music Week: “It’s not realistic to ...

