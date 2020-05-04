Your site will load in 16 seconds
UK Music chair Tom Watson: The Music Week interview

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Monday, May 4th 2020 at 5:25PM

Tom Watson was viewed as something of a polarising figure during his time in politics – and some in the music biz are also unconvinced by the former Labour Party deputy leader’s appointment as the new chair of UK Music. In his first interview in the role, he takes on his critics – and pledges to get the industry working together to conquer coronavirus, Brexit and more…

Tom Watson is in a room full of music industry people arguing. Representatives ...

