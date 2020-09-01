Idles’ Joe Talbot talks Music Week through his favourite things about their Ultra Mono album...

IT’S HOPEFUL

“Closing track Danke is the end of the journey, I wanted to end the album on a sense of optimism and hope, because that’s where I’m at, always. No matter how low things have gone, I’ve had a sense of hope out of desperation or pain, love or happiness, hope has always been at the forefront. My lyrics have always been about ...