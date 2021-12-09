Right now, Universal Music Publishing Group UK MD Mike McCormack is on top of the

world. With acts including Adele, Harry Styles, Glass Animals and more flying high, the company won Publisher Of The Year at this year's Music Week Awards. Here, the executive meets Music Week to celebrate that success and deliver a strong message for the new kids on the publishing block...

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Kristy May Currie

If Adele had made an album titled 17, Mike ...