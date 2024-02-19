Your site will load in 16 seconds
Under The Skin: Nadine Shah unpacks the turbulence of her past and looks toward a brighter future

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 19th 2024 at 11:38AM

It’s been a turbulent few years for Nadine Shah, the star struggling with mental health issues, bereavement and the stresses of playing a key role in the DCMS inquiry into streaming remuneration. Thankfully, in 2024, she is looking forward to an altogether brighter future. Next month, she releases her brilliant new album Filthy Underneath – a record that sees the one-time independent artist start life on a major label. Here, Shah – joined by manager Ros Earls and EMI North’s ...

