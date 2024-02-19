It’s been a turbulent few years for Nadine Shah, the star struggling with mental health issues, bereavement and the stresses of playing a key role in the DCMS inquiry into streaming remuneration. Thankfully, in 2024, she is looking forward to an altogether brighter future. Next month, she releases her brilliant new album Filthy Underneath – a record that sees the one-time independent artist start life on a major label. Here, Shah – joined by manager Ros Earls and EMI North’s ...