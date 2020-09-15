The capital’s biggest underground party organiser, LWE was on course for its strongest summer yet before the dawn of coronavirus. In an interview marking the firm’s 10th birthday and the success of its first virtual Junction 2 Festival, co-founders Paul Jack and Will Harold attempt to put the last few months into words – and map out an exciting future...

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s how much can change in six months. When the escalating Covid crisis prompted ...