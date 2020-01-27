It could have all been so different for Tuma Basa.
He joined YouTube as director of urban music in June 2018, scoring one of the most high profile jobs in the music business, but if his nascent rap career as a teenager in Zimbabwe had worked out, his path might have taken another course entirely.
“I wanted to be a rapper, to be Tuma B,” Basa tells Music Week, grinning and planting his fists on the table for emphasis ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now