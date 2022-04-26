Utopia Music’s Roberto Neri has spoken about the company’s ambitions to boost music business revenues in the data-heavy streaming economy.

The Swiss-based fintech firm has been making headlines recently with its rapid global expansion. As well as high-profile appointments, including former Downtown exec Neri as chief operating officer, Utopia has acquired companies including Proper Music, Sentric and Absolute Label Services.

“Ultimately, what we’re working towards is being the back end of the music industry,” Neri told Music Week. ...