Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Utopian state: Swiss tech firm aims to 'supercharge' industry

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Apr 26th 2022 at 4:59PM

Utopia Music’s Roberto Neri has spoken about the company’s ambitions to boost music business revenues in the data-heavy streaming economy.

The Swiss-based fintech firm has been making headlines recently with its rapid global expansion. As well as high-profile appointments, including former Downtown exec Neri as chief operating officer, Utopia has acquired companies including Proper Music, Sentric and Absolute Label Services.

“Ultimately, what we’re working towards is being the back end of the music industry,” Neri told Music Week. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022