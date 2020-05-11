Various Artists Management has helped restore The Libertines and Supergrass to their former glories at the heart of a roster brimming with fresh talent like Tom Grennan and Ashnikko. Here, global CEO David Bianchi, COO Nick Ember and UK MD John Dawkins discuss their underdog journey, the changing face of artist representation and the bright side of lockdown...

David Bianchi was in a rare state of tranquility, awaiting take-off on his British Airways flight to New York, when his phone ...