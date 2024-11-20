For those who have followed the career of Victoria Canal closely, January 2025 brings a watershed moment, as she releases her debut album, Slowly, It Dawns. Here, Music Week meets the singer, plus Parlophone, Second Songs and her management team at Deep Feel Talent Co, to tee up the campaign and discuss the magic of songwriting, why viral success is becoming a myth and what it feels like to play in front of over 100,000 people alongside Coldplay…

WORDS: ANNA ...