Warner Chappell's new UK MD Shani Gonzales plots 'world domination' for British songwriting stars

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Sep 14th 2020 at 8:42PM

Shani Gonzales has told Music Week that she aims to “bring the good times back to A&R” in her new role as managing director at Warner Chappell UK.

Music Week can exclusively reveal that she has been promoted to head up the publisher, effective October 1. The role has been vacant since April following the exit of industry veteran Mike Smith, who later took up the position of global president of Downtown Music Publishing.

Gonzales will continue in her current ...

