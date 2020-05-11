Why did I sign with Various Artists? Ha ha ha,” laughs Tom Grennan, bringing an unexpected air of intrigue to proceedings. “I met John Dawkins, my manager, over a pint of Guinness. It was December 18, 2015 and we bonded straight away. I could tell that he had the same ambition, the same drive, the same dream and I think you need that.”

Bedford-born Grennan, 24, has come to consider Dawkins both a best friend and big brother figure, but ...