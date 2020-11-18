Former BBC 1Xtra star Dotty is Music Week's latest cover star. Here, key figures from the industry and artists she's supported open up about Apple Music's new signing...
“Dotty is one of the most respected presenters in the country, who always uses her platform to champion new talent as much as she can. I’m excited to see how she will continue to help shape culture at Apple and I look forward to hearing her on Apple Music 1!”
Austin ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now