Midway through the last decade, DHP Family went back to school – literally. The multi award-winning independent promoter and venue operator upped sticks to its current two-storey Nottingham HQ, the childhood stomping ground of DHP owner George Akins’ father.

“It was a little Catholic school that he went to as an eight-year-old – the two or three days he went – because I don’t think he frequented school very often,” grins Akins. “It was derelict when he bought it, so ...