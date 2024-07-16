Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

'We have to keep pushing!': Inside Ezra Collective's plan to follow up their Mercury Prize win

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jul 16th 2024 at 10:00AM

We’re almost a year on from Ezra Collective’s Mercury Prize win and, with their follow-up imminent, the hype around their name is intensifying once again. Channelling both The Beatles and Fela Kuti, they recorded Dance, No One’s Watching at Abbey Road and have grand ambitions for its rollout. To find out more, Music Week meets band members Femi Koleoso and Ife Ogunjobi, manager Amy Frenchum, plus Jeff Bell and Zena White of Partisan. What follows is the latest chapter in ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024