We’re almost a year on from Ezra Collective’s Mercury Prize win and, with their follow-up imminent, the hype around their name is intensifying once again. Channelling both The Beatles and Fela Kuti, they recorded Dance, No One’s Watching at Abbey Road and have grand ambitions for its rollout. To find out more, Music Week meets band members Femi Koleoso and Ife Ogunjobi, manager Amy Frenchum, plus Jeff Bell and Zena White of Partisan. What follows is the latest chapter in ...