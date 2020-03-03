Annie Mac wants answers, and she’s not going to rest until she gets them.
Under her Annie Mac Presents banner, and with Music Week on board as a partner, the AMP London Conference returns this week after a successful debut last year that saw industry figures including Emily Eavis, Island’s Alex Boateng and GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan debate a range of issues. After packing East London’s Moth Club last year, there’s a new, bigger venue in the shape ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now