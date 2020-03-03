Annie Mac wants answers, and she’s not going to rest until she gets them.

Under her Annie Mac Presents banner, and with Music Week on board as a partner, the AMP London Conference returns this week after a successful debut last year that saw industry figures including Emily Eavis, Island’s Alex Boateng and GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan debate a range of issues. After packing East London’s Moth Club last year, there’s a new, bigger venue in the shape ...