Richard Griffiths walks downstairs at the Conrad Hotel in London, unaware that his life is about to change forever.

It’s 1998 and, as the man in charge of BMG UK, he’s here to meet Harry Magee and offer him a job at RCA Records. Already a 20-year veteran of the business, Griffiths has a nose for when such things are going to work out and right now his nostrils are full of something more than the sweet smell of success.

...