In 2019, Music Week’s finger has virtually been super-glued to the ever-changing pulse of the physical retail sector. Many of these headline stories are, by now, well-thumbed. Yes, physical sales did decline in Q3, with sales down 24.6%, (higher than Q2’s 20.9% fall), but there has been positive news this year, too. For one, there was Sunrise Records CEO and owner Doug Putman stepping in to acquire HMV. For another, the ongoing vinyl revival continued, with Record Store Day 2019 ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now