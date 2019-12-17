In 2019, Music Week’s finger has virtually been super-glued to the ever-changing pulse of the physical retail sector. Many of these headline stories are, by now, well-thumbed. Yes, physical sales did decline in Q3, with sales down 24.6%, (higher than Q2’s 20.9% fall), but there has been positive news this year, too. For one, there was Sunrise Records CEO and owner Doug Putman stepping in to acquire HMV. For another, the ongoing vinyl revival continued, with Record Store Day 2019 ...