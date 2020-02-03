In his first ever interview, Spotify UK MD Tom Connaughton joins head of music Sulinna Ong and podcast supremo James Cator to show off their new London HQ. As the No.1 DSP targets further growth, Music Week meets the reshaped leadership team leading the British streaming revolution...
Tom Connaughton beams with paternal pride as he gives Music Week a personal tour of the grand art deco Adelphi building that houses Spotify’s new London HQ.
“We’re going to have podcast studios, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now