Long before he had a platinum-selling LP and No.1s in the UK and US under his belt, Lewis Capaldi was already moving tickets by the bucketload.

The singer/songwriter made history in May, selling out his 2020 arena headline tour before his debut album even went on sale, and will top the bill next summer at extravaganzas including Trnsmt, Isle Of Wight Festival, Lytham Festival, Greenwich Music Time and Sounds Of The City.

Capaldi, who supported Ed Sheeran at his outdoor ...