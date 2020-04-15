Dr Julia Jones, aka Dr Rock, talks music and mental health…
In recent years mental health has at long last been given a front row seat, with most employers and individuals recognising its importance from both a holistic and financial standpoint. These mental wellness strategies are now being put to the test as we face extreme financial and health anxieties.
Let’s start with the good news. We’ve overcome similar situations and worse. The mental anxiety we’re experiencing is simply a ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now