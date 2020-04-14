Polydor senior marketing manager Ali Tant on managing ADHD…

After being re-diagnosed with ADHD in the summer of 2018, I initially wanted to understand more about how I could get the best out of my brain in what is a fast-paced and intense role. In my life I hadn’t met many people who had ADHD, especially in the creative workplace. The diagnosis wasn’t an easy process and I’d left it to the point where I was on the edge of ...