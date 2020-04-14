Polydor senior marketing manager Ali Tant on managing ADHD…
After being re-diagnosed with ADHD in the summer of 2018, I initially wanted to understand more about how I could get the best out of my brain in what is a fast-paced and intense role. In my life I hadn’t met many people who had ADHD, especially in the creative workplace. The diagnosis wasn’t an easy process and I’d left it to the point where I was on the edge of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now