Wellbeing special: Kwame Kwaten on recovering from Covid-19

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Apr 15th 2020 at 1:34PM

The Ferocious Music Management founder and MMF vice chair shares his first hand experience of the coronavirus. And explains why you really, really need to stay at home…

There is no way you want the experience I’ve just had. There is no way you want to be anywhere near it. I was just in the hospital for 10 days and I’m feeling very grateful right now.

About 22 days before this interview, I started to feel a bit weird. I ...

