Songtrust’s director of business development talks employment, putting health first and navigating through these strange times...
As starts to new decades go, this one will make the history books for all the wrong reasons. While mere months ago we were ringing in the ’20s, we now find ourselves living in what feels like a real-life Black Mirror episode.
Covid-19 is impacting all of our lives in countless profound and mundane ways. I have been swinging wildly from worrying about my ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now