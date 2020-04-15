Songtrust’s director of business development talks employment, putting health first and navigating through these strange times...

As starts to new decades go, this one will make the history books for all the wrong reasons. While mere months ago we were ringing in the ’20s, we now find ourselves living in what feels like a real-life Black Mirror episode.

Covid-19 is impacting all of our lives in countless profound and mundane ways. I have been swinging wildly from worrying about my ...