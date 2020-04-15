The Q Prime manager on living with panic & anxiety disorder, and the industry’s changing attitude to mental health...

About 12 years ago I had my first panic attack. My life was never the same again, everything changed from that moment on.

It took me two years to get control over it and stop them, and in those two years I would cancel loads of meetings, dinners with friends, trips to the cinema and pub quizzes, it could be anything.

...