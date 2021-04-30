Your site will load in 16 seconds
Wild blue yonder: Wolf Alice & their team aim for No.1 with Blue Weekend

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Apr 30th 2021 at 11:30AM

In 2018, Wolf Alice’s second album won them the Mercury Prize, and their third is soon to arrive, just as lockdown lifts and the path towards live music becomes clearer. Music Week meets the band, plus Dirty Hit’s Jamie Oborne and manager Stephen Taverner, to tell the thrilling story of Blue Weekend, their most adventurous statement yet….

WORDS: Charlotte Gunn
PHOTOS: Alex Lake/Jordan Hemingway

Headline Glastonbury? Right now, I’m not even ready to go to the Post Office!” laughs Ellie ...

