In 2018, Wolf Alice’s second album won them the Mercury Prize, and their third is soon to arrive, just as lockdown lifts and the path towards live music becomes clearer. Music Week meets the band, plus Dirty Hit’s Jamie Oborne and manager Stephen Taverner, to tell the thrilling story of Blue Weekend, their most adventurous statement yet….

WORDS: Charlotte Gunn

PHOTOS: Alex Lake/Jordan Hemingway

Headline Glastonbury? Right now, I’m not even ready to go to the Post Office!” laughs Ellie ...