In a year of precious few good news stories, livestreaming has shone like a beacon. Here, a host of figures including 5B’s Cory Brennan and Adam Foster, Biffy Clyro manager Paul Craig, Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden of Veeps and Driift’s Ric Salmon weigh in on a source of salvation for the heavier side of rock...

It’s the wild wild west out there,” proclaims Slipknot manager Cory Brennan, one of the driving forces behind 2020’s rock livestream explosion. The ...