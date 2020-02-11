For someone who’s emerging from an extremely hectic couple of days, Dave Holley is remarkably calm. Music Week meets him in his office on a chilly February morning, and the wind of change is in the air. Wise Music Group has just rebranded, changing its moniker from Music Sales to take the name of the family who founded it way back in the 1930s.

“I should probably be a lot busier today,” jokes Holley, who arrived as group managing director ...