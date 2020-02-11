For someone who’s emerging from an extremely hectic couple of days, Dave Holley is remarkably calm. Music Week meets him in his office on a chilly February morning, and the wind of change is in the air. Wise Music Group has just rebranded, changing its moniker from Music Sales to take the name of the family who founded it way back in the 1930s.
“I should probably be a lot busier today,” jokes Holley, who arrived as group managing director ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now