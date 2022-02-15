Lucy Dickins, agent to Adele, Mumford & Sons, Mabel and more, is one of the biggest executives in the game and is leading WME into a new era as co-head of worldwide music. As a huge year gets going, she reflects on life beyond her family’s music business dynasty and rising to the very top...

WORDS: Andre Paine PHOTOS: Louise Haywood-Schiefer

The Music Week Awards, May 9, 2019: a night Lucy Dickins remembers more clearly than most in her ...