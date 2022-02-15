WME, myself and I: Super-agent Lucy Dickins on WME, Adele and rising to the top of the live business
by
Andre Paine
Tuesday, Feb 15th 2022 at 1:45PM
Lucy Dickins, agent to Adele, Mumford & Sons, Mabel and more, is one of the biggest executives in the game and is leading WME into a new era as co-head of worldwide music. As a huge year gets going, she reflects on life beyond her family’s music business dynasty and rising to the very top...
WORDS: Andre Paine PHOTOS: Louise Haywood-Schiefer
The Music Week Awards, May 9, 2019: a night Lucy Dickins remembers more clearly than most in her ...