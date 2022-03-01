Whitney Boateng joined WME in 2021 as an agent, worldwide music.

In the latest issue of Music Week, we interview WME’s worldwide co-head Lucy Dickins, along with Boateng and fellow agent Craig D’Souza.

Here, Whitney Boateng opens up about her ambitions for new acts, support for mothers in the live sector, and superstar artists including Nicki Minaj and Summer Walker...

What do you want to bring to WME in terms of new acts?