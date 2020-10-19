In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Diane Wagg, the founder of Deluxxe Management...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I’m delighted to be included with so many women I know and respect. There’s a way to go on gender balance but we’re going in the right direction and, ...