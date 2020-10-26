In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Linda Walker, VP, commercial - UK & Europe, Warner Music UK...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I’m hugely honoured and rather surprised! Looking at the past recipients, I am in very good company. It’s important that women in the music industry are ...