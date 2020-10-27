In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to Lynne Best, head of communications at PPL...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I was so pleased, and genuinely taken aback when I received the email. Thank you to everyone who endorsed my nomination and chose to remember my achievements over my more embarrassing moments. ...