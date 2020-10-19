In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Maria May, agent at CAA…
What does it feel like to be joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?
“I’m honoured and so happy to be joining the Roll Of Honour amongst such a dynamic, hard-working group of women who have collectively changed and enriched the music business for the better. I ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now