In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Maria May, agent at CAA…

What does it feel like to be joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I’m honoured and so happy to be joining the Roll Of Honour amongst such a dynamic, hard-working group of women who have collectively changed and enriched the music business for the better. I ...