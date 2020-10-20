In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee, songwriter and PRS For Music board writer director Michelle Escoffery…

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“Gosh! I am completely surprised. I had absolutely no idea I was nominated and I am so extremely honoured to be in such esteemed company. It is ...