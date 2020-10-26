In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Mulika Sannie, SVP, business affairs, Kobalt...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I am actually quite speechless to be honest with you! It is such a huge honour to not only be acknowledged and appreciated but to join a list of other inspirational ...