In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Natalie Wade, founder/CEO, Small Green Shoots & co-founder/CEO, The Cat’s Mother…

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I thought it was an administration error from the Music Week team – I was actually collecting nominations for fellow nominee Sara Lord, so I initially ...