In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Negla Abdela, head of digital at Ministry Of Sound…

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“It feels great to be named alongside so many amazing and game-changing women, a lot of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with along the way.” ... ...