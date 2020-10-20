In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Safiya Lambie-Knight, Spotify's lead, artist & label partnerships (genre and culture specialist)...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I am incredibly proud to be joining the Roll Of Honour alongside some of the incredible women who I admire and respect and who have ...