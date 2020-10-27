How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll
Of Honour?
“It’s about bloody time... Kidding! No, I’m really chuffed. Having been in the business for over 25 years, I’m honoured to be included this year, at a time when it feels like the scales are properly tipping to loads more women playing major roles in the business and getting recognised for their achievements.”
How do you look back on your early years getting into the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now