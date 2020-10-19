In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to new inductee Sarah ‘Pixie’ Pickering, vice president, creative and co-head of synchronisation, Sony/ATV Music Publishing…

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I’m honoured, surprised and extremely happy to join Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour! Having been to the ceremony and listened ...