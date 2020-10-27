In the latest edition of Music Week we proudly present this year’s expanded Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour. Here we speak to Vanessa Bakewell, global client partner at Facebook...

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I am truly delighted. I have read Music Week since I was 17 growing up in Liverpool, picking up my copy each week in WHSmith on Church Street. What would my teenage ...