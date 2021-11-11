Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2021 inductees on their breakthrough artists of the year

The Women In Music Awards 2021 honoured a further 12 industry executives (and two execs posthumously) last month by enrolling them into the Roll Of Honour. Click here for this year’s inductees.

Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are game-changers in the music industry, with their activities consistently benefiting women, or focusing on empowerment/gender disparity.

We've already heard from the latest industy inductees on their rising stars in the industry.

Here, they tell us about the artists they've been most excited about this year...

Rachel Bolland, director of operations and head of diversity, UK Music

“This is probably very boring and predictable but I’m so thrilled that Let’s Eat Grandma are back – they’re just the best.”

Shauni Caballero, founder of The Go 2 Agency/co-founder of G293 Publishing

“Pinkpantheress. I am so excited for her career, I love the garage spins she's putting on our records, she's just a complete breath of fresh air I can't wait to see what she does next.”

Silvia Gargiulo, founder, BIY People & Talent/podcast creator

“I'm really excited about Brooke Combe. Her voice is incredible, she's mega talented, and I can't wait to see what she does next.”

Maxie Gedge, European project manager, Secretly Group

“Yes! I love love love Flohio, who I have been listening to, championing, booking for around three years now. There are loads of women and gender minority artists that I’m excited about: I’ve just started working with scruffpuppie who is an incredible and emotive creator. Lava La Rue. Eaves Wilder has some killer demos online. Kimmortal is rad too.”

Berrin Latif, vice president, legal and business affairs, BMG UK

“The first concert I went to following the easing of lockdown was Lady Blackbird at the 100 Club – loved her performance and really enjoy her music. I also really enjoy music by Dua Lipa and Mabel.”

Anna Neville, global co-president, Tap Music

“I’m lucky to work in a company where we have so many brilliant female artists. On the new music front, it has to be Willow Kayne, who just won the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award. Her lyrics are brilliant.”

MJ Olaore, chief operating officer, BPI

"There are many! But right now, I’d particularly spotlight Arlo Parks, winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize. Her voice is just so pure, I can lose myself in her music."

Camilla Pia, assistant commissioner, BBC Radio 6 Music

“It’s all about Taahliah for me right now. She’s a Glasgow-based producer and DJ who makes the most exciting, boundary pushing music I’ve heard in a long time. She has a unique and singular vision and I love how she explores her identity and her transness through her music. Check out her debut EP Angelica.”

Maria Panayi, music marketing lead (EMEA), TikTok

“Baby Pink is an alternative R&B artist and producer based in East London and making huge moves - behind everything she puts out is a really authentic message of empowerment, which I love, and I feel she's on a path to great things.”

Hannah Shogbola, agent at UTA & founder of DAJU

“Nia Archives - so sick - check her out! Her latest single Forbidden Feelingz has dropped just last week and is a true reflection of an incredible sound today.”

Indy Vidyalankara, founder and CEO, Indypendent PR

“Yes. Ayanna Witter Johnson is a towering talent, a classically trained cellist, composer, arranger, producer and vocalist, that blends classical with jazz, reggae, RnB and soul. She is a musical maverick, and her music is intrinsically connected with her identity as a Black woman and second generation Jamaican. She celebrates and pays respect to black culture and identity and her hometown roots in her music and creations.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director, Music Venue Trust

“So many! Ren Harvieu and The Anchoress both released albums last year which I have played repeatedly and love. I am also very excited to see Nova Twins playing support slots on so many tours and being given access to the audiences they deserve. I love their energy and can't wait to see where they go next.”

