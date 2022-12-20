Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2022 inductees on their breakthrough artists of the year

The Women In Music Awards 2022 honoured 14 industry executives (one executive posthumously) last month by enrolling them into the Roll Of Honour. Click here for this year’s inductees.

Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are game-changers in the music industry, with their activities consistently benefiting women and non-binary people, or focusing on empowerment/gender disparity.

We've already heard from the latest industry inductees on their rising stars in the industry.

Here, they tell us about the artists they've been most excited about this year…

Stephanie Achigbu, marketing director, AWAL

“I’m obsessed with Bellah right now. Her voice is out of this world and every project she has dropped to date has been nothing short of amazing!”

Deborah Annetts, chief executive, ISM

“I think Anna Lapwood is incredibly inspiring and I love the music of Tacocat.”

Charisse Beaumont, chief executive, Black Lives in Music

“Ego Ella May, Yazmin Lacey and Ayra Starr – I love these powerful artists.”

Vicky Dowdall, founder & CEO, VDM Music

“Cody Frost! Their talent seems to be endless and I know they are going to be huge. Cody is about to do some big collaborations with some rock bands who have noticed her talent. Definitely one to watch! Cody’s mixtape will be out next year and I’m currently talking to various labels and publishers to find the right home.”

Shani Gonzales, EVP, managing director, UK & head of international A&R, Warner Chappell

“I’m going to cheat and pick three. You need to check out Mette, who moved over from leading Pharrell Williams’ dance troupe to becoming an artist in her own right. ‘Bibi’ Bourelly is an amazing artist and songwriter, who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Demi Lovato. And Fousheé is a singer-songwriter from New Jersey who is mixing up alternative, R&B and soul sounds to amazing effect.”

Claire Haffenden, director of artist relations and events, Universal Music

“Dylan, who is with Island Records. She has it all. She recently performed at our all-staff event and absolutely blew me away. Just being around her confident and joyful energy is infectious. As a mum, if my girls look up to Dylan I’d be very happy!”

Mary Anne Hobbs, broadcaster, DJ, curator, Mentor, writer

“There are thousands of young women changing the world with sound every day. I was thrilled to welcome Kelly Lee Owens, Taahliah, Haai and Nia Archives to host the very first All Queens Residency on my New Music Fix show. The month of October was given over to these four pioneering artists to host their own radio shows and share the spoils of their record boxes. I’m hoping this will be the first of many All Queens Residencies on BBC 6 Music.”

Eve Horne, founder, campaigner, songwriter, producer, creative mentor & advisor, PeakMusicUK & We Are The Unheard

“Cleo Sol has been amazing to watch grow over the last few years and her voice is just silk! When I’m In Your Arms is just stunning. It’s just so refreshing to hear this sound today. The tracks, melodies and her voice combined are the perfect recipe!”

Jennifer Ivory, senior vice president, Warner Records UK

“Blessed Madonna is inspiring. I love the artist and woman that Griff is. Also, not a recording artist, but I worked with the Ukrainian video director, Tanu Muiño, on Foals’ 2am video earlier this year. Her talent is boundless. She is a superstar.”

Meenal Odedra, founder, The Music Assistant

“I recently met Rukaiyah Qazi (who is an absolute gem of a person!) who is one part of Qazi and Qazi. She and her sister Naadirah are this incredible sister duo who do the most amazing ethereal music. Do check them out!”

Christine Osazuwa, chief strategy officer, Shoobs; UK director, Shesaid.so; founder, Measure of Music

“Again, I want to call out both the US and UK here... There are two bands I'm absolutely obsessed with lately because I grew up going to pop-punk shows in the states and never got to look up at the stage and see people that looked like me. So I want to shout out US-based Meet Me @ The Alter and UK-based Nova Twins. Both absolutely incredible all women of colour rock bands!

“MM@TA is signed to Fueled By Ramen and A&Red by Johnny Minardi, an exec whose career I've admired since I was young. Despite it being my favourite label growing up, I never thought I'd see a band like MM@TA signed to FBR and it just really means a lot to me and I’m sure a lot of other little Black girls like me.

“Nova Twins may be one of the hardest-working bands I've seen in some time! I was thrilled to be part of PRS Foundation's Power Up Programme Year 1 with them and have been tracking their success for the past few years. From their track with Bring Me The Horizon to the Mercury Prize shortlist, the AIM Awards win, two albums under their belt and a North American and European tour happening now, what an incredible few years they've been having. Plus, Amy said in an interview recently, ‘Being black women doing punk music is political’ and I feel that in my soul.”

Ellie Prohan, DJ, presenter, radio host

"I have two words, Dreya Mac. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Dreya a few times this year, hyping the crowd for her at her headline show in London and DJing for her at boardmasters festival and a few other bits here and there which were top secret! Being immersed in her live performance firsthand is like being high on life. The reason Dreya is so phenomenal is because she delivers a 10 out of 10 performance. Not only is she an incredible artist but what the audience don’t see is that she is also an insanely incredible creative director. She’s hands-on with every part of her art, the tiniest detail is down to Dreya’s incredible mind and her understanding of what her audience deserve and need to experience. I am so excited to see Dreya’s world domination - because it will be exactly that."

Sarah Slater, vice president, music & festivals, Ticketmaster

“I am currently listening to FLO. Their sound takes me back to my dancing days in the very early noughties. I am also listening to Dylan and San Soucis, both artists are playing The Great Escape's First Fifty shows. Lastly, Willow Kayne who is featured on Ticketmaster’s New Music campaign this month. Highly recommend all of them.”

Click here for the full list of winners at Women In Music 2022.

The full Roll Of Honour since 2014 is available here.