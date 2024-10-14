Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2024: Colette Carey, VP, artist relations and UK events, Warner Music

During this year’s Women In Music Awards, we inducted trailblazing industry executives (including one posthumous award) into the Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Sarah Stennett, Emma Banks, Christine Osazuwa, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

Colette Carey has had a 30-year tenure at Warner Music UK, making her one of the longest-serving members of the company.

Joining WMUK in 1995 in the commercial department, it was there that Carey worked for five years before moving into the artist relations team, where she worked her way up to her current role as VP of artist relations and UK Events. Carey has played an integral role in the careers of some of the world's biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Linkin Park, Missy Elliott, Burna Boy and Michael Bublé, and throughout her career she has spearheaded some of Warner’s most significant artist projects. From orchestrating global premieres and album release parties, to designing fan activations and managing high-profile corporate events like the BRIT Awards, Carey’s seamless management of large-scale events, coupled with her attention to detail and her positive attitude, have earned her the respect of both Warner Music artists, their managers, and her peers.

Carey’s career highlights have included the UK premiere of Ed Sheeran’s concert film Jumpers For Goalposts, as well as her work producing Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever UK album release party. Another significant accomplishment saw her organising Cher's iconic In Conversation event with Magic and Greatest Hits Radio.

Beyond her artist-facing responsibilities, Carey also plays a crucial role in developing the next generation of artist relations executives at WMUK. She leads a team of four professionals, supporting labels such as Atlantic Records, Warner Records and Parlophone, and her personal approach has cultivated a culture of professionalism and innovation within her team.

Carey has been praised by industry peers for her ability to navigate the complexities of the modern music landscape and her legacy at Warner Music UK is one of excellence, mentorship, and unwavering support for the artists she represents.

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I am really honoured to be included alongside such a list of incredible women this year and in previous years. It's touching and surprising to be nominated, and I am looking forward to the awards!”

How do you look back on your early years getting into the industry?

“I started out in the commercial department 30 years ago as one of two women. It was a very different time in the industry then, but that just galvanised me to prove myself and I don't think I’ve ever lost that feeling. Whilst the company is a very different mix today, it's still so important to pave the way for younger generations of women and show support.”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“No, not at that time, but I’ve been lucky enough to have hugely supportive women in the company and wider music industry who have always been a great support, and I hope we have all cheered each other on. I am grateful to have made such great allies and friends.”

How important are artist relations and events to campaigns, for both the week one result and long term success?

“We are a service department who are central within the company and therefore our frontline labels call on us to assist with and facilitate many aspects of campaigns. We can be called on months in advance to help plan in-stores, launch parties, fan activations and media opportunities, which can all help drive pre-orders and those important couple of weeks sales, and we also often get asked to help with last-minute requests on the week of release to help edge an artist up the chart with pop-ups, activations or additional promo.”

How has the department evolved in your nearly 25 years in artist relations? How have you helped to develop female talent on the team?

“Artist Relations has changed so much in the last 25 years. Smartphones didn't exist, so most of our work was done face-to-face or office-based, coming back from gigs at midnight to update artist schedules. Fast forward to 2024, I can now be onsite at an event, ensuring it runs smoothly, whilst also checking my phone and updating managers, drivers and labels with live information on other projects. I’m lucky enough to have worked with some great female execs over the years in the artist relations team and I hope I’ve been supportive and caring to them. I find this question hard to answer as I don’t want to assume I have made a difference, but someone in my team said to me, ‘Look at me,’ so hopefully I am doing something right!”

What was it like working on events for superstar artists like Ed Sheeran, such as his Jumpers For Goalposts concert film?

“I loved working on this event, and it was a big learning curve for me at the time as I had never worked on a premiere before. We were using Council ground in Leicester Square, so the lead time for this was so much longer than I am used to and had red tape involved, but it was incredibly fun to work with all the teams that helped make it happen. Ed and his management team were also very supportive.”

Are there particular events you are proud of staging for Warner Music acts? Which artists have you enjoyed working with over the years?

“I enjoy every event I do, whether it's a small fan activation or a large artist launch party, and there’s a huge sense of achievement seeing artists, execs, the wider industry or fans leave happy about the experience they’ve had. It's been a privilege to work with artists at all levels of their careers, so I don't think I could choose one, but I absolutely love my job and over the years I’ve worked with amazing artists including Missy Elliott, Michael Bublé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Coldplay, The Corrs, Green Day, Linkin Park, Megan Thee Stallion, Anne-Marie, Kehlani, Griff, Ava Max, Mahalia and many more. I love working with them all – they are each special in their own way.”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“Being a working mum in the music industry with a busy home life and a busy job, and juggling the two. When I had my children there was less support in the industry and I am happy that the younger generation has more today – hopefully it will continue to improve.”

What advice would you offer young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“Never be afraid to ask questions and believe in yourself. It's a great industry to work in, you will come across people who try to put you down for their own personal gain, but if you believe in yourself you can rise above it. Also, look out for those who support and believe in you.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had?

“Push yourself by going above and beyond to do the job you want – not the one you have – and never give up.”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're enjoying right now?

“Charli XCX, she has been my summer!”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2024 so far?

“There are always opportunities in change. Try to embrace any curve balls that come your way, both professionally and personally, as everything is about learning and helping you grow.”