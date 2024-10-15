Women In Music Roll Of Honour 2024: Dot Levine, SVP, global communications, Vevo

During this year’s Women In Music Awards, we inducted trailblazing industry executives (including one posthumous award) into the Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok.

They join a huge list of previous honourees, including some of the leading names from across the business like Kanya King, Sarah Stennett, Emma Banks, Christine Osazuwa, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, and Mary Anne Hobbs, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014. The Roll Of Honour aims to shine a spotlight on the variety of individuals who are leading the charge in the music industry and consistently using their platforms to support women, or focus on empowerment and gender disparity.

Following the Women In Music Awards ceremony, Music Week is running Q&A interviews with all of this year’s Roll Of Honour inductees.

As the SVP of communications, Vevo London, Dot Levine is responsible for the company's global PR efforts, news generation, media relations, thought leadership and messaging, both within the company and externally to Vevo partners and stakeholders. In her role, she covers topics including the value of the music video for an artist’s brand, how music video programming has evolved within today’s streaming landscape and how the wider media and advertising community can support artists at all stages of their career.

Levine is also part of Vevo's London leadership team, which spearheads a wide-reaching content, business and distribution strategy across the UK and EU. In this role, she is not only responsible for Vevo’s London office of more than 50 people, she also serves as a key conduit between the company's various global operations.

Having joined Vevo in 2015 as a communications manager in London, she served as the international PR lead for a series of key initiatives around Vevo’s original programming and events, raising the company’s brand awareness throughout the UK and Europe. In 2017, Levine moved to Vevo's San Francisco office to lead communications for the product, sales and research departments, before she was appointed head of communications in 2018 and joined Vevo’s senior leadership team out of the New York City office. In 2022, she moved back to London, and in 2023, was promoted to her current role.

Prior to Vevo, Levine was head of campaigns and communications for the industry body, UK Music and, during her time there, she also contributed to the establishment of the Women In Music Awards in 2014.

Levine has also held PR roles at the London Councils and the Kensingston and Chelsea Councils and, outside of work, spends time with her friends and family – especially her two sons, Liam and baby Camden, and husband, Guy.

How do you feel about joining the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour?

“I am so thrilled to be included this year. The Women In Music Awards is one of my favourite events of the year, so it's really special to now be a part of the Roll Of Honour – especially in the 10th anniversary year. I am in such a stellar company, which is very humbling, and I’m really looking forward to making new connections as a result of this new network of women.”

How do you look back on your early years getting into the industry?

“I feel very fortunate when I look at my journey into the industry, as it's all been building to where I am now quite neatly. Interestingly, when I first started to think about what I wanted to do, I was adamant that I didn’t want to work in music, given I had grown up with the industry around me. I was really drawn to politics instead, though I kept music as a passion. It was politics that led me to UK Music, which felt like a perfect hybrid of the two, and there, I honed my craft in public affairs and public relations. Working in a small organisation gave me exposure to so much and so much varied experience as well. Vevo was my next role after that, and I have been working there for nearly a decade – starting as part of the Communications team to now running the department and overseeing the London office.”

Did you have a mentor at that stage?

“I’ve never had an official mentor, but I have worked with some really great people over the years, including very supportive bosses, who have definitely fulfilled a mentor-type role with their advice and guidance, taking real care and thought about my career and progression alongside my day-to-day job. I have recently started to work with a leadership coach and mentor, which has been amazing – having her fresh perspective and counsel has really helped me think about how I see myself and how I can become a better leader for the company and my team. At this stage of my career, having this type of support has been particularly valuable.”

In your previous role at UK Music, you were part of the establishment of the Women In Music Awards back in 2014. What are your personal reflections of that time and how do you feel the event has impacted the industry since?

“Back in 2014, we knew the event was needed, but selling it to the wider industry was hard. It's remarkable to see how this event has grown and become such a standout moment in the industry calendar. We used to have to call companies and really convince them to take a table and show up for women in their organisation, but that’s not the case now, and it’s amazing to see that.

“However, you only have to listen to the speeches and hear from the winners to see how needed the event still is. It's wonderful to have a day where the focus is on women, the love and support in the room is unmatched, and I have heard some amazing stories about connections being made and work being done as a result of the awards, so that really means everything. I feel really proud to have been a part of that 10 years ago.”

Having been at Vevo for nine years and progressed upwards to your current role, how do you respond to the idea that there aren’t enough women in senior leadership positions and that the industry doesn’t do enough to lift them up?

“During my time at Vevo, I have had real support and been given some great opportunities that have helped me progress my career within the company. There is a fantastic culture of promoting from within, which has meant that hard work and really getting inside our specific business has solidified my role within the organisation. However, I recognise the privilege behind my journey, and I am acutely aware of the lack of women in senior roles more broadly. It's so important for companies to support women and to really create an environment of flexibility and compassion – which will ultimately favour women, and help balance the very many things they are likely juggling. We have to have diversity across the whole industry – companies need to better reflect the cities we all work in and the content we represent.”

How do you think Vevo and the work it does is perceived in the music business? Now you have an audience as a result of the ROH, what is your message to the industry about what the company is doing?

“Vevo has an integral role within the industry around maximising the promotional and commercial value of the music video – our network meets audiences where they are, no matter the screen or device they use to watch. Whether we are serving new premieres, older music videos, or our own original content, Vevo helps artists to find new fans, or serve existing ones, across mobile, desktop or connected television, with programming and playlisting that works. We also support new and developing artists, as well as create a home for the biggest artists, on a global scale. The industry is constantly evolving, as is consumption, so we are uniquely placed to be the destination for artists and music fans, as well as brands wanting to advertise in a premium pop culture environment that draws in the engaged audiences that we do.”

You oversee the London team alongside your comms role – do both require similar skill sets?

“I have a passion for communication and human psychology, which I think is totally relevant to both sides of my role. Mostly, I can be a helpful bridge between our global teams, so my natural ability to work with lots of different people from across the company lends itself well. This is for sure an essential PR skill, too, and I have a real interest in people too which is integral. I’ve also worked in three of our office locations, which I think adds a nice dimension to my experience.”

What’s your biggest achievement so far?

“I think joining the Vevo senior leadership team is my biggest achievement and is certainly the moment I am most proud of, and working alongside executives and leaders who bring a wealth of experience to their roles means I’m always learning and growing. I’m really confident about what I can contribute to the company, but I know it was a great opportunity that required a leap of faith when I was promoted to the role, something I am very grateful to our CEO Alan Price for. Balancing that role with two young children takes a lot of juggling and organising, so I think making it all work is also a big personal achievement! I feel very proud that my career has continued to grow since becoming a mother – I know that is not always the case for everyone, and I don’t take that for granted.”

What advice would you offer young women about enjoying a successful career in music?

“Network and meet as many people as you can. You learn so much more in real life situations, so get out there and meet people! Especially when you are younger and likely have less commitments at home that mean your evenings get swallowed up. Don’t be afraid to be bold when you meet someone you connect with – follow up, get a coffee.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had?

“As cliché as it perhaps sounds, just be nice to people. It can feel like such a small industry with lots of people knowing each other, and in this industry, more than others, your name and reputation matter.”

Is there a young woman you'd like to shout out who you think is a rising star in the industry?

“Absolutely, Jodeci Rampasard, on our music & talent team in London. She has been at Vevo for about five years, and is such a talent. Not only is she a pleasure to work with, but she has been invaluable to us with bringing in and onboarding new talent to Vevo. She has had a particular focus on Afrobeats and Amapiano and has fostered some key relationships for us, talking to so many global artists about the value of Vevo. She has also started a great project supporting young Black women in the industry with a network called GLU. Jodeci is one to watch for sure, we will all be working for her one day!”

Similarly, is there a young woman artist whose music you're excited about?

“I am really loving Cleo Sol. I first heard her music at the AIM Awards a couple of years back, and I have had her in heavy rotation since. Her voice is effortless, and she has such a great sound. I have also been listening to a lot of Maggie Rogers recently. She has such a great voice, and her albums have soundtracked many walks with the pram getting the baby to sleep while I am on maternity leave.”

Finally, what’s your biggest lesson from 2024 so far?

“As I’m currently on maternity leave, navigating life as a new mum – again – is mainly where my head is. My older son is nearly five, which means I was on parental leave at the start of Covid in 2020 so, in a number of ways, this feels like my first leave. Learning who I am, as a mother and as a working mother who loves her career, has been one of my biggest lessons. I think motherhood teaches you so much about flexibility and organisation. I truly believe I am more efficient in all areas of life since becoming a parent!”